Work on three medical colleges in U'khand to start soon: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said the state governments efforts are focused on strengthening basic infrastructure in all sectors, including health, and assured that work on three medical colleges will start soon. Work on establishing a medical college each in Rudrapur, Haridwar and Pithoragarh will start soon, the chief minister said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@TIRATHSRAWAT)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said the state government's efforts are focused on strengthening basic infrastructure in all sectors, including health, and assured that work on three medical colleges will start soon. Talking to reporters virtually as he has been in isolation since March 22 after testing positive for COVID-19, Rawat said Uttarakhand is moving steadily on the path of progress.

The government's focus is on strengthening basic infrastructure in all sectors including education, health and drinking water facilities, he said. Work on establishing a medical college each in Rudrapur, Haridwar and Pithoragarh will start soon, the chief minister said. Describing the creation of better health facilities for people in remote villages as priority of the state government, he said a fleet of 138 additional ambulances are being provided under the '108' emergency service. The recruitment process for 403 doctors and 2,600 nurses will also begin soon, Rawat said. Apart from this professors, assistant professors and associate professors will also soon be recruited in medical colleges where there are vacancies, he said. Health facilities have been improved in view of the COVID-19 pandemic up to the district level where health centres are being equipped with ventilators and ICU beds, the chief minister said. Several steps are underway to stop migration from the hills and the government is focusing on further developing tourism and pilgrimage, he said. Feedback is being taken from all departments to evolve a effective strategy to stop migration, Rawat said.

To a question on the Kumbh Mela, he said organising a grand and divine Kumbh in Haridwar is a commitment of the state government and it is doing everything required to make the event convenient for both devotees and seers. However, everyone attending the event will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre, he added. When asked about his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat's surprise announcement during his budget speech earlier this month that Gairsain will be made the third administrative division after Garhwal and Kumaon, the chief minister said his government will take a decision in accordance with what people want. About the recent suspension of two public work department (PWD) engineers, he said no negligence in development matters will be tolerated. Two PWD engineers were suspended in the state recently when a road built by the department got damaged days after its completion and a video of it went viral. ''There is no room for mistakes. Those who compromise with quality of work or delay implementation of a time-bound project will not be spared,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

