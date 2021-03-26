Left Menu

98 teachers, principals of govt, private schools in Delhi honoured for outstanding contribution

Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the COVID times, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the award ceremony.But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation, he added.They ensured learning never stops by reaching out to their students through innovative means.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:25 IST
98 teachers, principals of govt, private schools in Delhi honoured for outstanding contribution
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Friday honoured 98 teachers and principals from government and private schools here for their contribution to school education.

''We are here exactly a year after the complete lockdown was imposed for the first time in our country. Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the COVID times,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the award ceremony.

''But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation,'' he added.

''They ensured learning never stops by reaching out to their students through innovative means. Teachers who did not know how to use a smartphone equipped themselves with the knowledge of how to use it. Teachers went above and beyond to ensure that children were learning daily. Their efforts are really praiseworthy,'' the deputy chief minister said.

Imploring teachers to rethink strategies on assessment and learning, Sisodia said, ''We need to build correct approaches and develop 360-degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end-of-year three-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers.'' ''The challenge is to eliminate rote-learning practices and this is why we are at the juncture of establishing the Delhi Education Board,'' he added.

Of all the teachers and school principals who were honoured, 69 awardees were from Delhi government schools, 18 from private schools and 11 from Municipal Corporations of Delhi schools. The awardees comprised special educators, arts and music teachers, librarians, mentor teachers, sports teachers, and vocational teachers.

In addition, the Delhi government also awarded 11 teachers and officers for their exemplary commitment in executing semi-online teaching-learning activities and COVID relief work. Continuing the tradition from previous years, two special awards were given to teachers doing exemplary work based on the observations of Deputy CM Sisodia during his school visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharma fires 66 to finish tied 30, Van Tonder wins title play-off in Kenya

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma holed six birdies on way to a superb five-under 66 in the final round to sign off at tied 30 at the Kenya Savannah Classic on Saturday.For the third day running, Sharma picked up six birdies but this time he ...

Scotland's Salmond launches rival pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond launched a new pro-independence party on Friday to run in Mays parliamentary election, a move that could splinter the separatist vote by grabbing support away from Nicola Sturgeon, his protege tur...

All-India energy demand to be higher in Jan-Mar: Ind-Ra

The all-India energy demand is expected to be higher in March quarter of 2020-21 compared to same period a year ago despite the partial lockdown in some states due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra said.Ind-Ra ...

We always remember contribution of India in our independence war: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has historical, social and cultural ties with India and New Delhi has become one of the best development partners, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday. Addressing the National Day programme to mark the 50 years of the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021