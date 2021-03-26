Left Menu

Raghav Chadha writes to L-G over land allotment to DJB for sewage treatment plants, pumping stations

However, no progress has been made in the process so far, Chadha said.Therefore, your kind and immediate intervention is sought to direct the DDA to notify the necessary norms pertaining to land allotment and installation of DSTPs and SPSs, the letter read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@raghav_chadha)

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, urging him to direct the Delhi Development Authority to allot land for constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) and sewage pumping stations (SPSs).

The utility does not own land in areas where the DSTPs and the SPSs need to be installed. It had requested the Delhi government's Revenue department and the DDA to allot land for this purpose, Chadha wrote in the letter.

Subsequently, the DDA set up a committee to prepare norms to allocate land for the DSTPs and SPSs. The panel has already finalised the norms, which are yet to be notified by the DDA, he said.

DJB officials have sent several letters to the DDA in this regard in the past. However, no progress has been made in the process so far, Chadha said.

''Therefore, your kind and immediate intervention is sought to direct the DDA to notify the necessary norms pertaining to land allotment and installation of DSTPs and SPSs,'' the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

