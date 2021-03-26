Left Menu

Delhi Fire: 2 cops climb three floors of building to rescue people from burning house

Two Delhi Police personnel on Friday morning climbed up the iron grill of a burning three-storey building in Greater Kailash-1 to help calm down three trapped members of a family who were later rescued, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Delhi Police personnel on Friday morning climbed up the iron grill of a burning three-storey building in Greater Kailash-1 to help calm down three trapped members of a family who were later rescued, police said. The personnel were hanging from the grill on the third floor for almost 15 to 20 minutes as they boosted the morale of the family members and helped them stay calm during the period. A call was received at 6.45 am about a fire at the second and third floors of the house, a senior police officer said. ''Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48), and mother Sudha (87) were trapped on the balcony of the third floor which was covered with an iron grill,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The fire started at the second floor of the building and engulfed the third floor as well, the police said. The Fire Department said that they also received a call about the fire and three people were safely rescued from the third floor after the fire was doused. Ritesh Sharma, SHO Greater Kailash Police Station, said a member of an RWA called him and informed about the incident. ''When I got the call, I reached the spot immediately along with the staff. The staff from morning patrolling also reached there. We saw there was a massive fire on the second floor. ''We checked and found that there was no person on the lower floors of the building. Only one caretaker was on the second floor where the fire broke out and he left the house in time. However, we were informed that some people were shouting for help from the rear portion of the building,'' Sharma said. They went towards the back and saw three people on the third floor. ''We first asked them to stand on the opposite side in the balcony from where the smoke was coming. There were grills at every floor. The first major issue was an electricity pole near the building. There was only two feet gap between the pole and the building, and the personnel passed through the narrow area to climb up,'' he said. Head constable Munni Lal and Constable Sandeep climbed to the third floor of the building, the SHO said. ''The other personnel present at the spot also wanted to help but I stopped them as the grill could have collapsed due to their weight. Lal and Sandeep tried to break the grill but did not succeed. They even tried to open the nut-bolts of the grill, but they were welded in,'' he said. Later, when the fire tenders doused the fire, the three family members were rescued using the stairs of the building, the police said. They said that the three people did not know when the fire broke out. They only came to know about it when they smelled the smoke and after hearing noise from the street. The head constable said that he was on night picket duty when he received a call from duty office about the blaze.

When he saw the people on the balcony of the building, he immediately took a ladder and climbed up the grill, Lal said. ''There was a very narrow gap between the electricity pole and the building. I somehow managed to climb up and Sandeep also followed me. ''When we reached the third floor, we could not find any way to rescue them. While trying to open nut-bolts of the grill, I received a minor injury on two fingers of the left hand. We stayed there for almost 15-20 minutes and kept talking to the family. We gave them a wet handkerchief to cover their faces from the smoke. Later, Sudha met us and thanked us,'' Lal said. ''The Delhi Police personnel showed presence of mind and courage while responding to the situation, and ensured that they not only calmed down the trapped persons but also helped in their rescue along with the Fire Department personnel,'' the DCP said.

