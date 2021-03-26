Girls outshine boys in Bihar 10+2 exam

Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:33 IST
Girls have outperformend boys in the Intermediate examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results of which were declared on Friday.

Girls have topped the science, commerce and arts streams in the state 10+2 exam in which 13,40,267 students had appeared physically in February.

This is the second consecutive year when the girls have secured top position in all the three disciplines.

The overall pass percentage is 78.04.

Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary declared the results of all the three streams here in the presence of Education departments Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

As per the BSEB release, Sonali Kumari topped in the science stream with 471 marks out of total 500 marks (94.2 per cent), while Sugandha Kumari secured first position in commerce with the same 94.2 per cent and Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar (boy) were jointly winners in the arts discipline with both scoring 463 out of a total of 500 marks (92.6 per cent).

The overall pass percentage of the girls is 80.57 as compared to 75.71 of the boys.

The results can also be viewed on boards websites - http://onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The minister thanked the board for timely holding of the examination and declaring results on time too.

It augurs well that girls have outshone the boys in all the three streams, Choudhary said adding that the government has put education in the foreground of its agenda and that's why things have improved in this field.

This is a good result in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that adversely affected the entire world, the BSEB head said.

Bihar board has set a record by publishing the results quickly within 21 days from the date of evaluation which started on March 5, he said.

Kishore said if a student is not satisfied with the marks he/she has obtained in one paper or more, they can apply online for scrutiny of the answer sheet on the boards website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in between April 1 to April 7, by making a payment of Rs 70 per paper.

The intermediate examination was conducted from February 1 to February 13, in which 13,40,267 students had appeared in all the three streams out of which 10,45,950 cleared the test.

