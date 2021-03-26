Left Menu

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:45 IST
J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking ''out-of-school children (OOSC)''.

The 'Talaash' app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas, an official spokesperson said here.

''The OOSC programme aims to enumerate and keep track of OOSC in a timely manner through intensive data analysis and monitoring,'' he said.

It includes a web-based and a mobile application for data collection and tracking of out-of-school children and a dashboard for reporting purposes, the official said.

The application is meant for use on smartphones by teachers and others, he said.

It will also facilitate effective monitoring and tracking of out-of-school children as they are identified and enrolled in schools and special training programmes, the spokesman said.

The Union territory has an estimated 27,500 out-of-school children (OOSC), comprising two categories - never enrolled and dropouts.

There are various provisions for mainstreaming of OOSC in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, MoE guidelines on special training and MHRD clarification on provisions of RTE Act, 2009.

At the launch, Manhas said mainstreaming of out-of-school children was one of the priorities of the Ministry of Education which could be facilitated by this technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines as supplies tighten

The World Health Organization urged countries on Friday to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the most vulnerable in 20 poorer nations after India, a key supplier to the agencys COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, said it was prioritis...

Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates.The move also means people coming into Germany from those countri...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021