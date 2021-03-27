3 held for sexual harassment of minor girl

Three people have been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl near here, police said on Saturday.

Efforts to catch a few more accused have begun, Mangaluru city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here.

He said he suspected a racket to lure schoolgirls into their trap.

On the arrest, the police official said the prime accused Muneer had lured the girl by offering her gifts and befriended her by securing her phone number.

Muneer then allegedly took the girl's private photos and videos and threatened to release them if she did not yield to him, the Commissioner said.

A complaint was lodged at the women's police station by the girl's parents who came to know about the harassment, he said.

Muneer is a driver by profession and all the three accused had a criminal background, the police official said.

