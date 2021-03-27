Left Menu

DUTA organises outreach programme to create awareness about 12 Delhi govt-funded DU colleges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday organized an outreach program, 'Jan Samvad', to create public awareness about the alleged ''crises'' in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

The teachers' association has been protesting since earlier this month over a number of issues, including appointment of senior administrative officers to the 12 colleges and a 'Pattern of Assistance' document which it alleged would ''inevitably lead to dismemberment of these colleges from the Delhi University''.

In a statement, the DUTA said teachers, students and non-teaching staff distributed leaflets at five locations – DU Metro Station, Nehru Place Metro Station, Rithala Metro Station, Dwarka Mor Metro Station and outside Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – as part of its outreach program.

''People were shocked to know the kind of ordeal that employees of these 12 colleges had to face during the lockdown and still continue to face as salaries and pension are repeatedly delayed. People were strongly critical of the Delhi government's refusal to timely release Grant-in-Aids,'' it said.

It added that people were of the ''firm opinion that any attempt to privatize and dismember these 12 colleges from the Delhi University should be strongly opposed''.

The colleges, which were earlier referred to as ''100 percent funded Delhi government-maintained colleges of DU'', are now addressed in the document as ''100 percent funded Delhi government-sponsored college affiliated to University of Delhi''.

''The change in the manner of referencing clearly strengthens the apprehension that the Delhi Govt. - earlier tasked with maintaining these educational institutions, is now redefining itself as the sponsor of edu-business units - to find ways of disaffiliating them from Delhi University,'' the DUTA said in an earlier statement.

The association said it would ''step up its agitation'' if its demands are not met and added that in the coming few days, it would reach out to more people beyond campuses.

