2007-batch IPS officer Amit Pathak to take charge as Ghaziabad police chief on Sunday

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani has handed over his charge to the additional superintendent of police (ASP) here following his transfer to Aligarh, officials said.

ASP (City-1) Nipun Agarwal will be acting chief till 2007-batch IPS officer Amit Kumar Pathak takes over as the new police chief of the district on Sunday, they said.

Pathak, who was working in Varanasi as SSP, was promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police in January.

