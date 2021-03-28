Left Menu

Fire breaks out in govt hospital in Kanpur; no casualty

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:15 IST
A fire broke out at the cardiology department of a state-run hospital here on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

No casualties were reported till the filing of the report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed a high-level team, including the principal secretary, health education and the director general of the fire department, to visit the site and give its report immediately.

The investigation team shall also include the divisional commissioner of Kanpur, the statement said.

