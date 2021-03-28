Left Menu

4,204 prisoners released on bail, 41 on parole after COVID outbreak in J&K: DGP, prisons

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:25 IST
4,204 prisoners released on bail, 41 on parole after COVID outbreak in J&K: DGP, prisons

Over 4,200 prisoners were released on bail and 41 on parole since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, V K Singh has said.

He said there is only one COVID-positive patient among the prisoners, who is being treated at a hospital in Kathua district.

''Since March last year, 4,204 inmates were released on bail and 41 on parole, in pursuance of decisions taken by the high-powered committee (constituted on the Supreme Court's directions to decongest jails to ensure social distancing among prisoners),'' Singh said.

Speaking at a cultural programme organised at the Amphalla District Jail here on Saturday, he said a total of 542 inmates across various jails were infected with the coronavirus, but all of them recovered, except two elderly prisoners who succumbed due to co-morbidities.

''Presently, there is only one COVID case from the Kathua District Jail, who is admitted to the local Government Medical College,'' the DGP said.

He said the prisons department has introduced a video-conferencing facility for the purpose of trial and remand, the e-mulaqat facility and the Prison Inmate Calling System, besides setting up modern interview rooms in jails.

He said a cognitive behavioural therapy was taken up for inmates suffering from insomnia and it benefitted 135 of them -- 74 in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and 61 in the Amphalla District Jail.

The inmates sang folk songs, Bollywood classics and Sufi songs during the programme, which received a thunderous applause from the audience.

Jammu District Jail Superintendent Mirza Saleem Beig highlighted various steps taken by the prisons department for the welfare of prisoners and strengthening the prison administration.

He said the prison administration is committed to providing better correctional programmes to the inmates, including educational and vocational-training courses, awareness programmes and recreational activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal head says president ordered preparations for lightening stranded ship's cargo

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for lightening the cargo of the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the head of the canals authority told Egypts Extra News on Sunday.The Ever Given container ship has bee...

Romanian police investigate death threats against prominent Jewish actor

Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibsons T...

Coal India likely to post marginal production degrowth in FY21

Worlds largest miner Coal India is likely to post marginal contraction of its output for the year 2020-21 by 5-6 million tonne in 2020-21 as its production will below the 600 million mark, sources said on Sunday.In 2019-20, the miner produc...

Oatmeal yes, eggs no: Gaps emerge in U.S. anti-hunger push for children

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own.But nobody told Ambe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021