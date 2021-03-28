Over 470 children below 10 years infected with COVID in Bengaluru since Mar 1

Over 470 children below the age of 10 have been infected with COVID-19, since the beginning of this month in Bengaluru, as the city is witnessing a spike in infections.

A total of 244 boys and 228 girls have been infected from March 1 to 26, official data showed.

Advertisement

The cases among children were limited to eight to nine daily during the early days of this month but they have steadily risen to 46 on March 26.

According to some experts, unlike in the past children are now vulnerable because they are more exposed to outdoor activities, functions and gatherings, as also schools reopening for a certain age group, which was not the case earlier due to lockdowns.

''There is more and more exposure of children because of the opening of schools, also a lot of functions and gatherings. Earlier they used to be protected, but since they are exposed to several of these events, the risk has also gone up considerably,'' Dr Giridhara R Babu Professor and Head Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India told P T I.

Also a member of the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee, the epidemiologist said, children in many cases may also be spreaders among family members.

''...children going to schools or indulging in outdoor activities on contracting the virus from others, there is a high possibility of them spreading to others, like family members, friends,'' he added.

Officials also point out that children are also easily vulnerable as it is difficult for them to maintain physical distance and wearing masks for long.

Though most children below the age of ten may not be going to school for now, they are likely to come in contact with other kids who are vulnerable during outdoor activities like in the playground or parks, they said.

''As one of the measures to control the spread among children, we have recommended closure of schools for students other than those who have public exams'', Babu said, adding, ''we have even recommended that they should be passed to the next grade without examination, but the government has to take a decision.''PTI KSU RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)