Left Menu

AISA calls for vaccination of students, teachers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 16:46 IST
AISA calls for vaccination of students, teachers

The All India Students' Association on Sunday called for free vaccination of students, teachers and support staff of all educational institutions ''to save another academic year from destruction''.

The student body also demanded that all educational institutions be reopened with adequate safety measures so that physical classes can resume.

In a statement, AISA alleged that the ''ill-planned'' lockdown last year ''destroyed the learning and teaching process'' in schools, colleges and universities and online education resulted in students dropping out due to the lack of access to internet and smartphones.

''As the Modi government has pompously publicised the developed vaccine and announced vaccination of senior citizens, the All India Students' Association demands the following: students, teachers and staff of schools, colleges and universities of the country must be given free vaccination for COVID. All campuses must be reopened immediately with all adequate safety measures,'' it said.

''The second wave of COVID is being cited as the reason by various university/college administrations and the government to close down colleges and universities which were slowly reopening in a phased manner,'' AISA said.

It claimed the ''real reason'' behind keeping educational institutions closed is to ''ensure the growth of online education and profits for corporates. MAH DIV DIV

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Maharashtra state imposes night curfew after record COVID spike

Authorities in Indias western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year. W...

Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation

Police have seized a rifle and some explosives which Naxals were allegedly planning to use to ambush security forces in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday.Acting on an information about the rebels gathering in large ...

BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns incident, seeks report from state govt

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Sunday condemned the recent attack on a BJP legislator in Muktsar district and sought a report from the Congress-led government in this regard.The governor also called up Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder ...

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer - Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.Putin, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021