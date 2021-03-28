Left Menu

UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station

PTI | Etah | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:34 IST
UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station

A probe has been initiated into a claim by a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.

A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have gone missing from the Kotwali Dehat police station here and a case has been registered against Station House Officer Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh.

However, a general diary at the police station mentions that 239 cartons have been damaged by rats, which the senior police officer said seems to be fishy and unacceptable.

Superintendent of Police of Etah Udai Shankar Singh on Sunday confirmed the development and said that a probe is on in this regard. He, however, refused to elaborate further.

A senior police officer of the district told PTI, ''A week ago, it came to light that around 1,450 cartons of illicit liquor seized are missing from Kotwali Dehat police station.'' When asked whether some cartons have been damaged by rats, the police officer said, ''The general diary of the police does mention that 239 cartons were damaged by rodents. However, this is not acceptable, and it seems that the matter is fishy. It has been probably done to cover the goof-up.'' A case has been registered against SHO Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh. Both of them had not turned up to provide an explanation for the incident despite summons issued in their names, he said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, a police officer from Aligarh who is probing the case, said, ''Efforts are on to ascertain as to where the seized liquor has gone.'' PTI CORR NAV NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs part ways with coach Penney

NSW Waratahs parted ways with head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after five defeats in five games left the team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of...

Mexico says COVID-19 deaths likely 60% higher than confirmed toll

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is likely at least 60 higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data. Updated figures httpscoronavirus.gob.mxexceso-de-mortalidad-en-mexico on...

Tugs, dredgers still struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

Suez Canal salvage teams were alternating between dredging and tugging on Sunday to dislodge a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway, while two sources said efforts had been complicated by rock under the ships bow. Dredgers work...

Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

Indias Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a bright note, clinching second place in Race 1 during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend here on Sunday.Jehan showed his mettle in the second race too, climbing from 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021