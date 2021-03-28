Left Menu

NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Thane; five held with drugs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:29 IST
NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Thane; five held with drugs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided three locations in Mumbai and Thane and seized various drugs, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons have been arrested while a teenage girl detained.

During the operation which began on Saturday night and continued till early Sunday morning, the NCB seized 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets from the arrested persons.

The raids were conducted in suburban Mahim and Andheri, and in neighbouring Thane.

The accused are identified as Mark DeCosta, Abdul Kadir, Naziya Shaikh, Imran Shaikh and a teenage girl.

As part of a new modus operandi being adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are used for trafficking drugs, the official said.

Further investigation is on, he added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats in 1st phase in WB

Deriding Union Home Minister Amit Shahs assertion that the BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats which went to vote in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked did he hacked the EVM...

Rahul dubs AIADMK a BJP 'mask', Stalin asks him to forge national front against saffron party

The ruling AIADMK is a mask of the RSS and BJP and Chief Minister K Palaniswami bowed to saffron party leaders as he indulged in corruption, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday in his campaign in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assemb...

Pashtun leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar arrested in Pakistan

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtun and Member of the National Assembly MNA Mohsin Dawar were arrested on Sunday by the provincial police in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while they were on way to participate in Pashtu...

C'garh CM chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021