NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Thane; five held with drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided three locations in Mumbai and Thane and seized various drugs, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons have been arrested while a teenage girl detained.

During the operation which began on Saturday night and continued till early Sunday morning, the NCB seized 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets from the arrested persons.

The raids were conducted in suburban Mahim and Andheri, and in neighbouring Thane.

The accused are identified as Mark DeCosta, Abdul Kadir, Naziya Shaikh, Imran Shaikh and a teenage girl.

As part of a new modus operandi being adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are used for trafficking drugs, the official said.

Further investigation is on, he added.

