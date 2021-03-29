Left Menu

Latur sees 393 COVID-19 cases, dedicated facility to restart

PTI | Latur | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:59 IST
Latur sees 393 COVID-19 cases, dedicated facility to restart
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Latur reached 31,674 on Monday with the addition of 393 cases, while the death toll rose by five to touch 741, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister for medical education and cultural affairs and district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh has directed that a dedicated COVID-19 hospital used last year amid the outbreak be reopened in view of the surge in cases, said Collector Prithviraj BP.

The dedicated facility, with super speciality departments, is in the premises of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slide after hedge fund's default

A gauge of global equities fell on Monday after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses from an unnamed U.S. hedge funds default, while crude prices slid as container traffic in the Suez Canal resumed.Nomura said it...

Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody February 1 coup.The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu K...

We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met. Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini,...

UK PM Johnson: We don't know how strong our defences are against future COVID waves

Britain does not yet know how strong its defences against future waves of coronavirus will be, despite the success of the vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The vaccine rollout has been very impressive, and thanks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021