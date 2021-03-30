Left Menu

Thailand says it does not push back refugees from Myanmar

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:14 IST
Thailand says it does not push back refugees from Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has no policy of turning away refugees fleeing conflict from Myanmar and accepts refugees on a humanitarian basis, a senior official said on Tuesday.

There can be a discussion between officials and refugees and sometimes when the situation eases they will return voluntarily,said Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in an alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronics Corp was hit by a fire this month....

Guatemala condemns killing of migrant on Mexico border crossing

Guatemalas foreign ministry on Monday condemned the death of a Guatemalan migrant in Mexicos southern Chiapas state, where he was reportedly shot dead by Mexican soldiers. Mexican newspaper El Universal and TV-station Milenio reported that ...

Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the US ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.Palau President Sur...

Woman born with restricted mouth opening gets new lease of life after surgery

A 30-year-old woman who could not open her mouth properly since birth due to a rare fusion of the jaw joint with the skull bone underwent a successful surgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, according to its administration. Astha Mongia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021