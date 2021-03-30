Left Menu

More Pasifika embracing STEM opportunities in Toloa programme

“Our aim has always been to see Pacific communities in Aotearoa prosper, and encouraging more people into STEM-related study and jobs is a way to do this,” says Minister Sio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:04 IST
More Pasifika embracing STEM opportunities in Toloa programme
This year, MPP has awarded 59 Toloa Tertiary Scholarships to Pacific students to pursue studies in STEM and become the future innovators and leaders in this space. Image Credit: Wikimedia

More Pasifika is embracing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) opportunities, paving a pathway to educational success, says Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

Now in its sixth year, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) Toloa Programme is achieving its goal of helping Pacific Aotearoa to thrive.

"Our aim has always been to see Pacific communities in Aotearoa prosper, and encouraging more people into STEM-related study and jobs is a way to do this," says Minister Sio.

"We want Pacific peoples fulfilling their potential in the belief everyone in Aotearoa has the opportunity to succeed and be able to provide for their families."

The STEM fields are the way of the future, and future employment sectors will require STEM skills. In 2015, MPP established the Toloa Programme, which takes a multi-faceted approach to raise awareness and providing workforce development opportunities.

Every year, scholarships and funding are provided to individuals and groups at the Toloa Awards, which are being held in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch throughout March and April.

This year, MPP has awarded 59 Toloa Tertiary Scholarships to Pacific students to pursue studies in STEM and become the future innovators and leaders in this space.

"It is our highest number of scholarships given out for the programme since it began.

"It not only encourages more students to take up STEM subjects, but it lifts the burden of having to find funds for tertiary fees, meaning students can focus entirely on their studies," Minister Sio says.

This year, there are 34 recipients of the Community Fund and 14 Kenese Fund recipients.

In July last year, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and MPP signed a Memorandum of Understanding, agreeing to work together, to increase the number of Pacific people in the STEM workforce.

A total of $550,000 has been allocated to MPP from MBIE's Research, Science, and Innovation: Talent and Science Promotion appropriation to support initiatives for Pacific people to transition into STEM employment.

"This support has been gratefully received and by working together with MBIE, we are moving closer to seeing more and more Pacific faces in jobs such as Engineering and Computer Programming. It is a fascinating time for the growing population of Pacific peoples in New Zealand, as we welcome the future and opportunities in STEM," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Zulu to conduct follow-up programme on GBV, youth development

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is set to conduct follow -up programme on youth development and gender-based violence and femicide GBVF in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.The two-day programme which gets underway today follows a 20...

Union Cabinet to meet on March 31

Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on March 31.The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on March 16. ANI...

SA accounts for 43 South Africans affected by Mozambique attack

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique. Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Na...

Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a special moment she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage. As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021