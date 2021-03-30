Left Menu

Volvo's latest export: paid parental leave to help female executives

From next month, all staff who have worked in Volvo plants and offices for at least a year will be entitled to leave each time they have a child and will receive 80% of their base pay during the period, the company said on Tuesday. Sweden is one of few countries that already offer leave by law for either parent.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:12 IST
Volvo's latest export: paid parental leave to help female executives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Volvo Cars will offer all its employees worldwide 24 weeks of paid parental leave in a bid to support female executives and equal parenting. The carmaker, which is based in Sweden but owned by China's Geely Holding, has over 40,000 employees. From next month, all staff who have worked in Volvo plants and offices for at least a year will be entitled to leave each time they have a child and will receive 80% of their base pay during the period, the company said on Tuesday.

Sweden is one of few countries that already offer leave by law for either parent. "Some countries do not offer any paid leave to new parents, or exclude certain groups of parents – the latter is particularly true for fathers," the company, which previously did not have a global policy but adapted to local regulations, said in a statement.

Around a third of Volvo's senior managers are currently female. The company aims to raise that share to 50%, a spokeswoman said, adding that Volvo's new policy will improve conditions for staff on parental leave not least in China and the United States.

"When parents are supported to balance the demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allows everyone to excel in their careers," said Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson. The global policy applies to either parent and the leave can be taken anytime within the first three years of parenthood.

In Sweden, new parents are in general entitled by law to around a year of parental leave on up to 80% pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some Myanmar wounded cross into Thailand, others sent back

About a dozen people fleeing military air strikes in Myanmar were allowed to cross into a Thai border village on Tuesday to receive medical treatment, as Thailands prime minister said authorities had asked others who fled to return. Thailan...

Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of 'This Is The End': Seth Rogen

Actor-director Seth Rogen has clarified that British star Emma Watson did not leave the set of his 2013 movie This Is The End over a scene she did not like.Rogens statement came after he seemingly confirmed the rumour that Watson had storme...

Decision on online-physical hearings within a week: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it would take a decision within this week on whether to use a hybrid system online and physical of hearing matters in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.Earlier this month, the Nagpur an...

Pakistan to import Chinese Cansino COVID vaccine in bulk to package 3 million doses locally - minister

Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, said the minister in charge for COVID operations. We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from Cansino, from which 3 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021