Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kashmere Gate ISBT

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 pm.

Advertisement

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)