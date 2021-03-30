Left Menu

Grenade-like object found during Metro excavation work in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:33 IST
Grenade-like object found during Metro excavation work in Pune

Pune, Mar 30 (PTI)An old rusted grenade-like object was found on Tuesday during the Metro excavation work at the premises of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said.

A team of the Pune police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has reached the spot, they said.

''During the excavation work, an old, rusted grenade- like object was found in the soil at the site located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Baner area,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.

Some land that belonged to the IISER was acquired for a Metro rail project and the excavation work was going on there, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi governments family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT at Kashmere Gate, officials said.According to fire officials, the informa...

Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraines borders in a threat to the countrys security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an aggressive policy towards Kyiv. In remarks to parlia...

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Germany's energy drive criticised over expense, risks

Germanys energy transition has proved too costly and underestimated the risks to supply, a federal audit office report seen by Reuters has found. Reforms are needed to state taxes and fees to fix a system that has left Germany with Europes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021