Fire in Maha SCERT campus doused, scrap gutted, no injuries

Scrap stored in a room in the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) campus on Kumathekar Road in Pune was gutted after a fire broke out on Tuesday, an official said.

Two fire-tending vehicles were deployed for the dousing operation which was completed successfully, said Pune Fire Brigade official Sunil Naiknavare.

Scrap was gutted and there was no report of any injury, he added.

