Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi government's family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 pm.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 3.30 pm, the officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

