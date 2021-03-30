Left Menu

Maha minister objects to MPSC exam questions, writes to CM

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Tuesday raised objections to some questions in the MPSC exams held on March 23 and called them politicised and pushing a curriculum inclined to the RSS or BJP.Thakur, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the MVA government, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue on March 26.The MPSC examination paper had an essay in which the Centre was mentioned as Modi government and not as Union or Indian government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 18:59 IST
Maha minister objects to MPSC exam questions, writes to CM

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Tuesday raised objections to some questions in the MPSC exams held on March 23 and called them ''politicised'' and ''pushing a curriculum inclined to the RSS or BJP''.

Thakur, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the MVA government, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue on March 26.

''The MPSC examination paper had an essay in which the Centre was mentioned as Modi government and not as Union or Indian government. The same paper also had a statement saying the then Congress government post Independence adopted the British education system. It is factually incorrect,'' her letter stated.

''Every year lakhs of students appear for exam papers.

There were some questions on Manusmriti as well in previous exams. The politicisation of such exams should be avoided at the earliest. There is a motive behind pushing curriculum inclined to RSS or BJP,'' it added.

The state should take strict action against those who set the Maharashtra Public Service Commission papers, Thakur demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agreement on new Champions League format delayed until April

A decision on the new Champions League format has been delayed until next month after hitting a late stumbling block over how the commercial and broadcasting rights will be sold to European footballs elite competition.UEFA hoped to use an e...

Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.The 65-year-old woman was walking in mid...

Delhi Capitals players Ishant, Rahane, Umesh Yadav begin training for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players including Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, and Umesh Yadav took part in their first nets session on Tuesday evening at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals squad and support staff began their...

Pandemic prompts Petronor to propose furlough for 30% of oil refinery staff

Spanish oil refiner Petronor, majority-owned by Repsol, has proposed a furlough scheme for one third of its 900 employees in response to a sharp fall in fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility in Bilbao, northern Spain, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021