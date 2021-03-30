Maha minister objects to MPSC exam questions, writes to CM

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Tuesday raised objections to some questions in the MPSC exams held on March 23 and called them ''politicised'' and ''pushing a curriculum inclined to the RSS or BJP''.

Thakur, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the MVA government, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue on March 26.

''The MPSC examination paper had an essay in which the Centre was mentioned as Modi government and not as Union or Indian government. The same paper also had a statement saying the then Congress government post Independence adopted the British education system. It is factually incorrect,'' her letter stated.

''Every year lakhs of students appear for exam papers.

There were some questions on Manusmriti as well in previous exams. The politicisation of such exams should be avoided at the earliest. There is a motive behind pushing curriculum inclined to RSS or BJP,'' it added.

The state should take strict action against those who set the Maharashtra Public Service Commission papers, Thakur demanded.

