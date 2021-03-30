Teen girl dies by suicide in UP's Banda

A teenage girl on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide in Sarvoday Nagar locality here, police said.

Drishti (15), a student of Class 10, hanged herself from the ceiling of her room, City police station SHO Jaishyan Shukla said.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

The girl allegedly died by suicide after some argument with her father, he added.

Police is probing the matter.

