Teen girl dies by suicide in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A teenage girl on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide in Sarvoday Nagar locality here, police said.

Drishti (15), a student of Class 10, hanged herself from the ceiling of her room, City police station SHO Jaishyan Shukla said.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

The girl allegedly died by suicide after some argument with her father, he added.

Police is probing the matter.

