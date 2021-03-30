Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: School for classes VIII and below shut in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:25 IST
COVID-19 surge: School for classes VIII and below shut in MP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all schools in the state up to class VIII shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by the MP School Education Department.

Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

Directives issued earlier laid down that classes from IX to XII can be conducted from April 1, but consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past one month, including 2,173 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy sees 529 more COVID deaths as prevalence of variant rises

Italy reported 529 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 417 the day before, the health ministry said, as a new study showed the more contagious variant first discovered in Britain now accounts for nine out of 10 new Italian cases.T...

Newsletter platform Substack raises $65 mln in Andreessen Horowitz-led funding round

Newsletter platform Substack Inc said on Tuesday that it had raised 65 million in a funding round led by Andrew Chen of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Substack serves as a neutral platform for writers including journalists while ...

IRB Infra closes FY21 with Rs 5,004 cr contracts

IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB on Tuesday said it has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh,...

Jaishankar calls on Tajikistan President; discusses expanding bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon here and discussed expanding bilateral economic and development cooperation.Jaishankar, who is in Tajikistans capital Dushanbe to attend the 9th ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021