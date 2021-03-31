Left Menu

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 31-03-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 05:30 IST
UN condemns Palm Sunday 'terrorist act' on Indonesian church

The UN Security Council has condemned a bombing at an Indonesian church on Palm Sunday as a ''cowardly terrorist attack'' and called for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors to be held accountable.

Indonesian officials said Monday that a recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside the Roman Catholic cathedral. The attack wounded 20 people, including four church guards, and broke windows at the church and nearby buildings in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.

A Security Council press statement late on Tuesday denounced the attack as a ''reprehensible'' act of terrorism and reiterated that ''any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation''.

The council reaffirmed the need for all countries to combat ''threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts''.

