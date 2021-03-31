Left Menu

Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy for stone removal: Doctor

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and his condition is improving, a doctor attending to him at a hospital here said on Wednesday. Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:50 IST
Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy for stone removal: Doctor
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and his condition is improving, a doctor attending to him at a hospital here said on Wednesday.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent the endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

''There were some stones in his gall bladder and one of them had slipped into his bile duct, blocking the flow. It caused Pawar immense belly pains, back pain, and jaundice due to gall stone pancreatitis,'' gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert Dr. Amit Maydeo told PTI.

The doctor said he performed the endoscopy on Pawar and removed the stone.

''It showed better results. His condition is improving,'' Dr. Maydeo said.

He said once Pawar starts feeling better, they may take the next step of removal of the gall bladder to avoid such a condition in the future.

''It seems there is more than one stone in the gall bladder now and it is better to remove it completely,'' the doctor said.

Pawar would remain hospitalized for the next three to four days and would be discharged after a check-up, he said.

Earlier, after Pawar complained of abdominal pain on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up the same evening, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pain in the abdomen, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

Two advocacy groups on Wednesday called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission FTC to investigate whether apps that Googles Play Store labels as Teacher approved are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads a...

FEATURE-Once heroes, India's ex-Gulf workers forge new futures

It is not yet dawn but Yeroor village is long awake, the hum of productivity floating over Gulf Street, a lush green boulevard named for the thousands of workers who leave the southern Indian state of Kerala every year for jobs in the Middl...

Sterling and Wilson Solar US arm bags Rs 890 cr order

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said that its US arm has bagged Rs 890 cr order in the pacific north-west region of the US.Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc SWSS, the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited SWSL, ha...

Barty, Medvedev rise to challenge on tough day at Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka clearly labored in the final set of her match. Frances Tiafoe seemed to barely have the energy needed to reach the post-match handshake.Conditions were tough at the Miami Open.The top seeds, however, were up to the challenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021