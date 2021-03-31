DeakinCo. : 4 globally recognized courses that will prepare students for the future of work

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitisation accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and globalization are shaping the future workplace in India, with 2 out of 3 jobs touted to become soft skill intensive by 2030. Some of the top soft skills, also referred to as employability skills that employers in India and around the world are looking for are communication, active learning, resilience, flexibility, digital dexterity, and critical thinking.

While the demand for soft skill intensive professionals is on the rise, the same can't be said for the availability of a qualified workforce. As per the India Skills Report 2021, not even half of the Indian graduates are employable due to a lack of professional skill sets. That's a worrying revelation and urges the need for reformative measures to ensure jobseekers with skills necessary for in-demand career opportunities in various industries.

This begets the question: how can graduates and early careerists attain these skills to get the job they want? Here are four globally recognised and industry demanded upskilling courses that will help job seekers get ready for the future of work: 1. Fundamentals of Communication One might have noticed that nearly every job description in any field lists good communication skills as a requirement for the job. In today's and tomorrow's workplace, communication skills are no longer nice to have but a must-have. From school students to team leaders, this communications course is for anyone looking to brush up their communications skills to future-proof their career. All one needs is a curious mind and 4 to 6 hours to become a more effective communicator in the workplace.

2. Professional Resilience: Building Skills to Thrive at Work In a fast-paced world facing complex global challenges, resilience skills are no longer just desirable - they're crucial. The need for employees that possess resilience skills has become a top necessity for companies after the COVID-19 pandemic. On this course developed by Deakin University (Top 1% university worldwide) and certified for Professional Development by CPD UK, one will develop resilience skills, making oneself ready to meet both professional and personal challenges. This online resilience training course would be useful for people working in or aiming to work in high-pressure environments. 3. From Logic to Critical Thinking The words 'critical thinking' are a common sighting on job descriptions so it comes as no surprise that it's one of the leading in-demand soft skill. Developing critical thinking makes a candidate's place in the future of the workplace secure. This course in critical thinking aims to provide one with the concepts to apply critical thinking principles to translate concepts or creative ideas into solutions for known business problems. In this course, one will cover methodology, logical evaluation, and critical analysis. 4. Digital Fundamentals in a Connected World With increased access to technology, it is estimated that close to a billion Indians will have uninterrupted internet access by 2030. Everyone is amidst the digitisation revolution in 2021 and digital skills will be key in providing jobseekers with a career pathway into high paying jobs. This foundational digital literacy course teaches one to identify a range of digital tools to communicate, create and share information online, and gain an awareness of how data is tracked, retained, and used. To sum it up, Glenn Campbell, DeakinCo. Chief Executive said, ''Whether a person works for a Fortune 500 company or a small start-up, a professional who is actively learning and upskilling will always be in demand. Going the extra mile matters if you want to stand out among a vast sea of aspirants, upskilling is the need of the hour.'' About DeakinCo.

DeakinCo. is the corporate arm of Australia's most progressive international education provider, Deakin University, DeakinCo. is a pioneer of workplace transformation for the future. DeakinCo.'s mission is to help organisations and individuals build the emerging and in-demand skills required to succeed in the workplace today and tomorrow.

DeakinCo. creates real-world workplace learning and skill assessment experiences that have an immediate impact on learners. Our solutions offer a blended learning journey that is immersive, practical, sustainable, and empowering, resulting in long-term business impact and improved performance outcomes.

