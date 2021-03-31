Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee elections to be held on April 25

The elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will be held on April 25, the city government's Directorate of Gurdwara Elections announced on Wednesday.

The process of filing nominations has begun and candidates can file nominations till April 7, said Narinder Singh, director of Gurdwara Elections, in a public notice.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on April 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 10, he said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on April 28, according to the notice.

