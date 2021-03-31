Left Menu

Concerned at 13 initiation school fatalities in Eastern Cape

The committee raised the concerns during an engagement with the Department of Traditional Affairs and the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:42 IST
Concerned at 13 initiation school fatalities in Eastern Cape
Committee chairperson, Faith Muthambi, said the committee has requested a comprehensive report regarding the fatalities. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has expressed concern at the 13 initiation school fatalities in the Eastern Cape in December.

The committee raised the concerns during an engagement with the Department of Traditional Affairs and the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) on Tuesday.

The committee heard that the fatalities occurred as a result of dehydration and alleged fighting, despite the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and the NHTL's undertaking to put safety measures in place.

It also heard that the Eastern Cape Provincial government had a risk-adjusted plan to prevent fatalities.

Committee chairperson, Faith Muthambi, said the committee has requested a comprehensive report regarding the fatalities.

"The report should include, among other things, the number of initiates that were discharged with injuries and support given to the bereaved families. The committee should be provided with a report on consequence management in order to make sure that there is accountability on the matter," Muthambi said.

Muthambi said the committee is of the view that initiation schools in the Eastern Cape require serious intervention, and that the Provincial Monitoring Team should come and brief the committee about the December fatalities.

"There also needs to be measured in place to support parents whose children die in the initiation schools. The Department of CoGTA should work with the law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal schools.

"Also, the department of CoGTA should make a provision to include implementation plan of the Customary Initiation Bill into its annual performance plan, as soon as the bill is assented into law by the President," Muthambi said.

The chairperson emphasised that Parliament's role does not stop with the conclusion of the legislative process, but continues in respect of monitoring and oversight.

"We will therefore be continuously engaging all the relevant stakeholders to be kept abreast of developments in the implementation of this important statute," Muthambi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

A military unit tried to seize the presidential palace in Nigers capital Niamey overnight but it was pushed back by heavy gunfire and order has been restored, a senior Niger security source said on Wednesday, days before a handover of power...

YASH Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Enabling Businesses to Innovate and Succeed

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator, and outsourcing specialist, is celebrating the 25th year of delivering transformative, value-centric, and consultative services to global corpo...

RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA, but reprimanded players that the non-compliance ...

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italys decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021