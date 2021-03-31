Popular technical skills among Indian graduates in 2021

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting the emerging technical skills that students learnt to secure lucrative jobs in 2021. While only 3110 students enrolled in 5 popular online technical courses in 2016, this number grew to 63k+ in 2020. Among these technologies, programming with Python registered a massive enrolment growth and rose from 4th popular tech skill to being the most-learned tech skill in the span of 5 years. Students' inclination towards learning Python doubled as out of the total enrolments in top 5 technical skills, 30% students enrolling for the training in 2020 w.r.t 15% in 2016. Other prominent technical skills that ruled 2020 included web development, ethical hacking, android app development, and programming with C and C++ with 26%, 17%, 16%, and 10% enrolments respectively. Women's tenacity to bring diverse thought processes, better problem solving ability, increase revenue, work on tech-driven innovation, and add to the technical workforce was clearly evident as 21k+ women enrolled in technical trainings in 2020, whereas the number was just 643 in 2016. More than 4.7k learners enrolled in 2 or more technical trainings, battling with the uncertain times of the pandemic and building their skill-set. Students from tier-2 and 3 cities ascended through all odds, overshadowed learners from metropolitan cities, and registered 68% participation in online skill-based courses in 2020, this number was 49% in 2016. This clearly shows that online trainings isn't restricted for learners in the metropolitan cities and can positively impact the lives of students across the country. As per the report, Python's widespread application across industries like data science, finance and trading, computer graphics, security and penetration testing, and mapping and geography also gave rise to numerous employment opportunities and made it a popular skill among young graduates. Web development, mobile app development, full stack development, android app development, and software development were the most popular technical profiles among recruiters hiring for in-office or work-from-home internship opportunities in 2020 demanding Python as a major skill. The highest number of technical internship vacancies posted by a recruiter on Internshala, in 2020, was 275. This highlights the growing requirement of technologically sound professionals in todays' changing work environment. The report also suggested that web development continued to be the most popular technical internship profile among students over the past 5 years, which received over 2.5 lac+ applications in 2016 and 18 lac+ applications in 2020. Addressing the rising enrolments in technical skill-based trainings, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala Trainings said, "Technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years leading to an increase in demand for analytical and critical thinkers, innovators, and problem solvers. Today's employment opportunities rely on reasoning, studies, data, and analysis, and to do these, sound technical skills are required. Students are increasingly enrolling in versatile technical courses like Python that can help them find suitable jobs with competitive salaries and flexible working hours across industries. To aid students' technical learning experience we are also improving our practice sessions, quizzes, assignments, and industrial projects, and adding new trainings such as R programming, Git & Github, data structures & algorithms, and SAS programming on Internshala Trainings." Visit bit.ly/TTR-IST to learn a new technical skill on Internshala Trainings.

