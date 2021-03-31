Uable raises $3.5mn funding from JAFCO Asia, others

Digital learning startup Uable on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million (about Rs 25.6 crore) in funding, led by JAFCO Asia and Chiratae Ventures.

Existing investor, 3one4 Capital also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement said.

Advertisement

Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments, JAFCO Asia has joined the board of Uable, it said.

The latest round of funding will help Uable build a global team, scale its product globally and add more real-world domains for teenagers to explore, it added.

The company has launched a new-age learning platform exclusively for teenagers across the globe. Founded in 2020 by Saurabh Saxena (who previously co-founded Vedantu), Uable focuses on empowering youngsters between 13 and 18 years of age to discover and design their own career pathways in domains like AI, Climate Change, Gig Economy, Space Tech and Robotics.

They will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in real-world experiences, learn from peers and receive mentorship from global domain experts.

''At Uable, we are challenging the status quo of education, where for decades and possibly centuries, the notion that securing the highest marks, grades and degrees alone determined one's future and chances of success. The way we are differentiated is that we are not about 'test prep' or 'course prep' but about 'life prep','' Uable founder and Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saxena said.

He added that through the right guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and information, teenagers can discover that their passion can find a career path.

''Uable is building a unique peer-to-peer learning platform for children, which will truly empower them with the right mix of skill development, creativity and self-confidence. A platform like Uable is what education in the 21st century should be,'' Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments for JAFCO Asia, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)