Left Menu

Uable raises $3.5mn funding from JAFCO Asia, others

A platform like Uable is what education in the 21st century should be, Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments for JAFCO Asia, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:15 IST
Uable raises $3.5mn funding from JAFCO Asia, others

Digital learning startup Uable on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million (about Rs 25.6 crore) in funding, led by JAFCO Asia and Chiratae Ventures.

Existing investor, 3one4 Capital also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement said.

Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments, JAFCO Asia has joined the board of Uable, it said.

The latest round of funding will help Uable build a global team, scale its product globally and add more real-world domains for teenagers to explore, it added.

The company has launched a new-age learning platform exclusively for teenagers across the globe. Founded in 2020 by Saurabh Saxena (who previously co-founded Vedantu), Uable focuses on empowering youngsters between 13 and 18 years of age to discover and design their own career pathways in domains like AI, Climate Change, Gig Economy, Space Tech and Robotics.

They will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in real-world experiences, learn from peers and receive mentorship from global domain experts.

''At Uable, we are challenging the status quo of education, where for decades and possibly centuries, the notion that securing the highest marks, grades and degrees alone determined one's future and chances of success. The way we are differentiated is that we are not about 'test prep' or 'course prep' but about 'life prep','' Uable founder and Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saxena said.

He added that through the right guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and information, teenagers can discover that their passion can find a career path.

''Uable is building a unique peer-to-peer learning platform for children, which will truly empower them with the right mix of skill development, creativity and self-confidence. A platform like Uable is what education in the 21st century should be,'' Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments for JAFCO Asia, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 found COVID positive in SAI tests at Patiala, Bengaluru; no Olympic-bound athlete in list

Thirty sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after 741 precautionary tests were conducted at the National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said...

Face of govt changes but work continues: Trivendra

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of co...

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from April to June: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most o...

Couple dead after consuming poison in UP's Bareilly

A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of of Arti Kashyap 22 and Rafaqat Ansari 25 were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021