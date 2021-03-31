Face of govt changes but work continues: Trivendra

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.

Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of completing four years in office, said schemes launched for the upliftment of women and welfare of the poor were some of the achievements of his tenure.

Talking to reporters at Paniyali guest house here, the former chief minister said the face of the government may have changed but the work started by him will go on uninterrupted.

Describing schemes for the upliftment of women and welfare of the poor as achievements of his tenure "worth mentioning", Rawat said he tried to empower them through these schemes.

Another remarkable achievement of his tenure was the expansion of solar energy plants in hill areas, he said.

''As a result, solar energy plants can be seen at several places in the hill areas today. Many are still coming up,'' he said.

On the recent suspension of two PWD engineers at Rikhnikhal in Pauri district by Tirath Singh Rawat, the former chief minister said it is the CM's prerogative to suspend or not to suspend officials.

He did not say anything on controversial statements given by his successor on women wearing ripped jeans and "Americans" enslaving Indians for 200 years.

