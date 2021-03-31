Guj Assembly passes bill making TAT must for recruitment in minority institutions

The Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday passed bills including those amending a provision of the CrPC and making the state education board's Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) mandatory for recruitment of educators in institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities.

The bills passed by a majority vote included the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, Gujarat State Tax on Professionals, Traders, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, Code of Criminal Procedure (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, Gujarat Appropriation Bill and Gujarat Appropriation (Excess Expenditure) Bill.

Under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities will also have to recruit teachers who have qualified the TAT.

The amendment follows orders by the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, while tabling the bill in the House.

The bill also provides for a secondary and higher secondary school to be recognised by other departments such as social justice and empowerment, tribal development and Samagra Shikshan Abhiyan in the state, it was stated.

The amendment bill also mandates that 15 per cent vacancies of teaching staff at registered private secondary and higher secondary schools be reserved for SC/ST candidates.

Moreover, those dismissed or removed in a registered private secondary school may approach the Gujarat Educational Institutions Services Tribunal.

State finance Minister Nitin Patel tabled the Gujarat State Tax on Professionals, Traders, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to cover suppliers under the Gujarat GST Act, 2017.

Suppliers exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh per annum will have to pay Rs 2,500 in tax.

Apart from this, the state Assembly also passed the Code of Criminal Procedure (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, which amends section 195 of the CrPC for cases of violation of notifications under section 144 of the CrPC.

Section 195 makes it mandatory for the public servant issuing the notification to be a complainant against violators of section 144 for the court to take cognisance, in case the police take legal action against such violations under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

With the amendment, the court will now take cognisance of such cases on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet by the police.

''It is the state government's responsibility to ensure public peace, safety and order. It is required to provide the system power to protect the collective interest,'' said state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja while tabling the bill.

Finance Minister Patel also tabled the Gujarat Appropriation Bill and Gujarat Appropriation (Excess Expenditure) Bill.

Before the bills were tabled, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar raised a point of order regarding the unavailability of copies of three bills four days prior to tabling as required under the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Proceedings Act.

The bills on which objection was raised included the CrPC (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, Gujarat Appropriation Bill and Gujarat Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill, which is scheduled to be tabled on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani sought that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi reprimand the government over the lapse.

Both Jadeja, the minister of legislative affairs and Patel admitted to the lapse.

While allowing the bills to be tabled, the Speaker also reprimanded the government.

