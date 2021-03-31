Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, which would involve deliveries spread between April and early June, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

"We are in the final metres and a Sputnik order can probably be placed next week," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office after he met Russia's ambassador to Austria. The deal would involve 300,000 doses being delivered in April, 500,000 in May and 200,000 in early June, the statement added.

