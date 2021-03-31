50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.

Thirty-six students of Noorani Public School in Khull area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district tested positive during a random sampling drive, DH Pora Block Medical Officer (BMO) Shugufta Salam said.

She said the report of a grandparent of a student who had come to the school to fetch his grandchild also came out positive.

All the contacts will be tested in the due course of time, the BMO said.

She said the Health Department will launch a door-to-door drive to trace the contacts of the students and conduct tests.

The official said the school has been closed for a week to contain the infection.

Meanwhile, 14 students also tested positive for COVID-19 at Government High School in Kathsoo area of the neighbouring Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said the school has been ordered to remain closed for a week.

In another case, two staff members at Kothibagh Higher Secondary School also tested positive for the virus, they said.

The institution has been closed till Saturday, they added.

