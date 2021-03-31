Left Menu

Andhra govt sends over 700 staff back to their native T'gana

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order to send over 700 of its employees in the state back to their native state of Telangana.

The Kamalanathan Committee, constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, allotted these employees to Andhra in the final allocation of state cadre employees against the options given by them.

The Andhra government, in August 2019 and later in January 2021, agreed in principle to relieve these employees either on a permanent basis or on deputation (to Telangana).

Early this month, the Telangana government wrote back to the Andhra government stating that it has decided to take the Telangana local Class-3 and Class-4 employees back.

The Telangana government requested Andhra to relieve the employees willing to give an undertaking to join wherever they are posted in Telangana and take the last rank in the respective cadres.

Based on that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order today relieving all Telangana local employees of Class-3 and Class-4, including 13 eligible Class-4 employees, appointed on compassionate grounds.

According to the order, Class-3 and Class-4 employees working in the state Secretariat and in the offices of heads of departments would be relieved from Andhra Pradesh and sent back to Telangana.

The joyous staffers burst crackers and celebrated the occasion outside the Secretariat premises here.

They poured milk on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddys portrait, in a symbolic thanksgiving gesture.

The Telangana local employees thanked president of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Association K Venkatram Reddy for facilitating their discharge from Andhra Pradesh cadre.

