Kerala gets Shajahan as new SEC

Kerala gets Shajahan as new SECPTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:23 IST
Kerala has got A Shajahan as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).
Shajahan assumed charge on Wednesday and his term ends on March 30, 2026.
He took charge as the term of V Bhaskaran has ended.
Shajahan has served as Secretary in various government departments, including general education, sports and youth welfare, minority welfare, social justice and local self- government andwas also the Rural Development Commissioner, Director of General Education and Director of Panchayats and Urban Affairs.
He has served also as the District Collector of Kollam, a press release issued from the office of the SEC said.
Shajahan, who belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, holds a Masters degree in journalism and management.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In Kerala for campaigning, Tripura CM hits out at misrule by UDF, LDF
Tripura CM slams Left Front govt in Kerala, claims it lags
Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy;LoP Chennithala file nominations
Tripura CM slams Left Front govt in Kerala, claims it lags
P C Chacko to formally join NCP, work for victory of LDF candidates in Kerala