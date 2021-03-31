Left Menu

Taxi-hit policeman declared braindead; Kin donates his organs

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:41 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), seriously injured when a taxi hit him ago while he was probing into drunken-driving, was declared braindead, police said on Wednesday.

His family donated his organs under the 'Jeevandan' Cadaver Transplantation Programme of the Telangana government, an official press release said.

The ASI Mahipal Reddy was admitted to a hospital immediately after being hit by the taxi on the night of March 27, but he could not be saved, the release said.

He was declared braindead late Tuesday, the, police said.

His organs were donated at ahospital, according to the release.

Minister for Education P Sabita Indra Reddy visited the bereaved family and paid her respects to the departed officer, it said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who paid homage to the ASI, joined others in carrying the mortal remains of the officer.

The senior police official lauded the family members of the ASI for donating the organs of the departed police officer, the release said.

Police said a case on charges of speeding above limits and culpable homicide was registered against the driver of the taxi which hit the ASI and the taxi company management.

The ASI was seriously injured when the taxi hit him while he was probing a case of drunken- driving, police had said.

The ASI had reached the spot after getting information that two people -- a Home Guard and a woman - were injured after they were knocked down by an alleged drunken car driver, they said.

