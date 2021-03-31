Leopard strays into Sangli city; captured after several hours

A leopard strayed into Rajwada area in Sangli city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among locals, an official said, adding it was captured after an operation that lasted till late night.

''We have finally safely trapped the leopard on Wednesday night. Further course of action will be decided after the animal's medical check-up,'' said P B Dhanke, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Sangli territory).

Advertisement

During the rescue operation, the forest officials ensured the safety of the animal as well as of the people, he said.

The leopard was spotted in Rajwada, a semi-urban locality in the west Maharashtra city in the morning hours, a senior official had said.

According to forest officials, tranquilisers and cages were used in the rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)