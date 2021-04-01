Left Menu

Two students of Odisha's tech university allege ragging by seniors

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 01-04-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 01:17 IST
Two second-year students of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla have brought allegations of ragging against final year students of the institute, Vice-Chancellor in- charge BB Pati said on Wednesday.

He said if the allegations are found to be true, stringent action will be initiated against those involved in the incident.

''The disciplinary committee, as well as the anti- ragging cell of the institute, has started inquiries to find out the veracity of the allegation. They will submit a detailed report,'' Pati said.

Sources in the varsity said that the alleged incident took place in a hostel on March 28.

According to the complaint, the senior students made the victims kneel and asked them to introduce themselves. They also smoked and released the smoke on their faces. They were also asked to answer some questions, which caused mental harassment.

The victims also alleged that a final year student and his friends threatened them with dire consequence if they file any complaint about the incident with the authorities.

The incident came to the fore barely a few days after the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 18 fourth year MBBS students for their involvement in a ragging incident.

In August 2020, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in the VSSUT had gone viral.

The VSSUT authorities had debarred 10 students from appearing for the examination for one year besides slapping a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 other students who were involved in the incident.

