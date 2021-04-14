Left Menu

Museums must not be overlooked in pandemic recovery, UNESCO chief warns

Faced with alarming and extended closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s museums are of “fundamental importance” to reviving cultural life and preserving our shared heritage “in all its diversity”, said the UN cultural agency chief on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 14-04-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 02:54 IST
Museums must not be overlooked in pandemic recovery, UNESCO chief warns

According to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the entire cultural sector has been severely affected by the pandemic, with museums hit particularly hard.

Based on data from 104,000 museums provided by 87 Member States, UNESCO has published a new update on its report from last year, Museums around the world in the face of COVID-19.

The newly published report estimates that in 2020, nearly 90 per cent of museums had been closed for an average of 155 days, and since the beginning of 2021, many have had to shut their doors again, due to surging infection rates.

This has resulted in a 70 per cent drop in attendance on average, and a 40 to 60 per cent decline in revenue compared to 2019, the agency reports.

“In the midst of the crisis, we must not lose sight of the fundamental importance of ensuring access to culture and conserving our shared heritage in all its diversity”, said UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay.

Essential roles

Museums preserve heritage for future generations, promote lifelong learning, provide equal access to culture and spread the values on which humanity is based, said UNESCO.

Their function in terms of social inclusion is also vital to help keep societies together, and they play a major role in both the creative and tourism industries.

The authors also draw attention to traditional educational activities that are hosted by museums, such as school visits, guided tours and workshops.

“The place we reserve for museums in pandemic recovery policies says a great deal about the societal values we wish to uphold”, Ms. Azoulay reminded.

Moving into the future

Recommendations made in Museums around the world include the implementation of a large-scale digitization policy for collections, along with measures to support more education, training and research.

Moreover, the authors uphold the need for cooperation between museums at an international level and for public authorities to provide financial support throughout the pandemic and to strengthen cultures in the future, making the institutions more resilient.

“States have an essential role to play in supporting museums in this difficult period, through an ambitious cultural policy, not only to guarantee their survival but to prepare them for the future”, underscored the UNESCO chief.

Key impact of COVID-19 on museums

    For some institutions concerned, revenues have dropped up to 80 per cent compared to 2019.

    In 50 per cent of the States surveyed, public subsidies for national institutions have decreased, some very significantly.

    Some 43 per cent of museums faced closures in the first quarter of 2021.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Pentagon chief says U.S. should deploy troops along Black Sea

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says the United States should deploy more troops along the Black Sea in Bulgaria and Romania to deter potential aggression from Russia as tensions between Moscow and Washington heat up.Esper, now a fel...

Brazil Senate leader merges inquiries into handling of pandemic

Brazils Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will include federal health resources distributed to states.The decision merges two rival proposed con...

Brazil registers 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994...

Museums must not be overlooked in pandemic recovery, UNESCO chief warns

According to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO, the entire cultural sector has been severely affected by the pandemic, with museums hit particularly hard. 80. Thats how much some museums lost in both visitor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021