New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:45 IST
DEL39 UKD-VIRUS-LD KUMBH Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela over 5-day period Dehradun/Rishikesh: Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

DES22 UKD-VIRUS-AKHARA HEAD Head of akhara suffering from COVID-19 dies in U'khand Dehradun: The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev who was under treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has died, an official said on Thursday.

DES23 UKD-VIRUS-STUDENT IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVID Roorkee: A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.

DEL80 UP-2NDLD VIRUS UP: Schools shut till May 15 as state reports highest single-day spike in virus case Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday shut all schools till May 15 and postponed exams for board classes as the state reported its highest-single day spike in coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

DES46 UP-AYODHYA-KUMBH Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM Ayodhya: The authorities here are bracing themselves for the arrival of a large number of seers on Ram Navami after participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, and an official said a ban on religious gatherings cannot be ruled out to prevent a Covid-19 spike.

DES44 UP-LD PANCHAYAT-POLLS 61 per cent votes cast in UP panchayat polls till 5 pm Lucknow: Over 60 per cent votes were cast in the first of the four-phased Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday till 5 pm, with an hour of polling still remaining, the State Election Commission said.

DES18 PB-SCHOOL-LD EXAM Punjab to promote students of classes 5, 8, 10 without exams Chandigarh: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next standard without exams.

DES16 HR-VIRUS-EXAMS-CANCEL Haryana cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board of school education and decided to postpone the exams of class 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

