Maha: Stray dog burnt alive, case registered
Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation at Rabodi police station, he said.The complainant said he got a message on Tuesday evening about a stray dog being burnt by some unidentified persons at Masanwada.PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 09:17 IST
Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation at Rabodi police station, he said.
''The complainant said he got a message on Tuesday evening about a stray dog being burnt by some unidentified persons at Masanwada. He rushed to the spot and found the partly-burnt dog, which he took to a veterinary hospital. But the animal died there,'' the official said. An offence under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was registered against the unidentified accused on Wednesday, he added.
ALSO READ
India's active COVID-19 caseload crosses 5.8 lakh, 61 per cent in Maharashtra alone
Chairman NMDC visits Maharashtra Governor to commemorate Merchant Navy Week
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at record room of district court in Nashik
New plant species found in south Maharashtra named for Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra reports 43,183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, highest one-day rise since pandemic began, alongwith 249 deaths: Health Official.