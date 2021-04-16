Left Menu

Maha: Stray dog burnt alive, case registered

Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation at Rabodi police station, he said.The complainant said he got a message on Tuesday evening about a stray dog being burnt by some unidentified persons at Masanwada.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 09:17 IST
Maha: Stray dog burnt alive, case registered

Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation at Rabodi police station, he said.

''The complainant said he got a message on Tuesday evening about a stray dog being burnt by some unidentified persons at Masanwada. He rushed to the spot and found the partly-burnt dog, which he took to a veterinary hospital. But the animal died there,'' the official said. An offence under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was registered against the unidentified accused on Wednesday, he added.

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary prec...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4 IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2 IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DEC...

Tottenham''s new paint supplier appears to mock club on Social Media

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho appeared to be unaware of the social media faux pas made by the clubs new official paint supplier Dulux, on Thursday.Dulux started the day by announcing that their new sponsorship featuring their t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021