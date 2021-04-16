Left Menu

MP: COVID-19 patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

We will go through the CCTV footage to probe the incident. If anybody is found guilty, then that person will be punished, he added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:02 IST
MP: COVID-19 patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

A government school teacher suffering from COVID-19 died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed his portable oxygen support system for providing it to some other patient in the ICU ward, his family members have alleged.

The incident took place on Wednesday, but came to light on Thursday after the hospital staff informed the family members about the 52-year-old man's death.

“As per the CCTV footage, the patient's oxygen support system was removed by the ward boy and he died within 10-15 minutes,” one of the relatives of the deceased said.

His son said, “I was with my father at the hospital till Tuesday night and his condition was stable. He was taking food and water properly. However, on Wednesday, someone removed his oxygen support, following which his condition deteriorated, which resulted in his death.'' After the allegations, the hospital authorities have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Arjun Lal Sharma said, ''The patient was already on dialysis and his haemoglobin level was also low. We will go through the CCTV footage to probe the incident.'' ''If anybody is found guilty, then that person will be punished,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021