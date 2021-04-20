Left Menu

Renowned British Mathematician, NASA Veteran Amongst STEM Leaders Joining WhiteHat Jr.’S Future Creators’ Summit on Apr 24th to Foster Curiosity and Creativity Among Young Learners Worldwide

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India WhiteHat Jr., Indias leading EdTech company known for its live online classes in Coding Math, announced the CreatorSpace - Future Creators Summit, a global event aimed to inspire students, teachers and parents alike.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:27 IST
Renowned British Mathematician, NASA Veteran Amongst STEM Leaders Joining WhiteHat Jr.’S Future Creators’ Summit on Apr 24th to Foster Curiosity and Creativity Among Young Learners Worldwide

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India WhiteHat Jr., India’s leading EdTech company known for its live online classes in Coding & Math, announced the 'CreatorSpace - Future Creators’ Summit', a global event aimed to inspire students, teachers and parents alike. CreatorSpace will be held virtually on April 24, 2021 and will be open to the general public (registration link: https://www.whitehatjr.com/event/creatorspace) in order to generate maximum impact on the bright young minds of tomorrow.

Dr. Jo Boaler, The Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and co-founder of youcubed.org, Donald G. James, Former Associate Administrator for Education at NASA, Leonardo Ortiz, VP of International Partnerships at code.org will lead interactive learning sessions aimed at 6-18 years old. The event will be hosted by India’s leading television presenter and reality TV host, Mini Mathur, who is also a WhiteHat Jr. parent.

The event will provide students with a rare opportunity to engage directly with global STEM experts and learn first-hand from them across Math, Coding and Space Exploration. The summit will include the following 3 learning sessions: • 'Developing Mathematical Mindset', a session by Dr. Jo Boaler, where she will speak about Brain Science and Growth Mindset while taking the audience on a visual journey through the world of Data Science.

• 'Space Tech: Breaking the Myths', a session by Donald G. James, where he will help students identify and break the myths around space exploration.

• 'Demystifying AI & Coding with Purpose', a code-along masterclass by Leonardo Ortiz, where he will simplify and explain what is Artificial Intelligence and demonstrate how coding has a major role to play in solving several relevant issues today.

The event will also include an Awards Ceremony where students, teachers, parents and schools will come together to celebrate diversity of WhiteHat Jr students. The sessions will be interspersed with many live quizzes, challenges, polls and Q&A.

“CreatorSpace is a manifestation of our intent to inspire and celebrate creativity amongst young learners. We are all humbled to have globally acclaimed experts such as Dr. Jo Boaler, Donald G. James and Leonardo Ortiz join the event.” said Karan Bajaj, CEO and founder of WhiteHat Jr. “The leaders have generously agreed to spend time for our learners. Rare interactions like these spark a lifelong passion for exploration and experimentation in children. I would highly encourage young learners globally to participate and make the most of this incredible opportunity.” said Trupti Mukker, Head of Customer Experience, at WhiteHat Jr.

About WhiteHat Jr.

WhiteHat Jr. has been launched with the singular mission of enabling kids to become creators versus consumers of technology. The company has been able to channel students’ natural creativity through an engaging curriculum and personalized live teacher attention. WhiteHat Jr. currently has more than 175,000+ students from around the world. The company’s 11,000+ strong women-only teacher workforce conducts Live Coding and Math online classes every day on its proprietary platform.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow Indias inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space

Chinas southern spaceport of Wenchang will build a 3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, according to state media on Tuesday. With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan 3.1 billion, the supercomp...

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...

JNU issues strict guidelines inside campus for week-long lockdown

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.The latest restrictions have been imposed after the Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021