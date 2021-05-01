Left Menu

SIMATS Shines at the Top 15 Indian Universities Under Affordable and Clean Energy Category in Global Impact Ranking 2021

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences SIMATS ranked among the Top 101 globally in the Affordable and Clean Energy category of the SDG. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:50 IST
SIMATS Shines at the Top 15 Indian Universities Under Affordable and Clean Energy Category in Global Impact Ranking 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) ranked among the Top 101+ globally in the 'Affordable and Clean Energy' category of the SDG. The University also excelled in the 'Good health and Well-being' category of SDGs by attaining an impressive 301+ and 'Industry Innovation and Infrastructure' and 'Quality Education' category of SDGs by attaining 401+ ranking among the 1526 participating institutions. The university achieved splendid worldwide ranking in the 'The Impact Ranking 2021', owing to its institution-wide fulfilment and adherence to all the criteria set out by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. "We are proud to be listed in the Impact World Rankings among top universities. Witnessing Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences feature highly in these rankings is indeed a matter of immense pride for SIMATS and the people of India. Developing impart education on par with international standards by updating the curriculum and reforming examination systems and to expose and engage students and faculty in research activities led us to achieve this height," said Dr N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor SIMATS. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. This year's ranking analysed more than 80 million citations over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.

Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts and international fraternity. This year's league table provides great insight into the shifting balance of power in global higher education. About Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Deemed to be University) is one of India's Leading Education organisation and Specialist Centre for Education in various disciplines including Medicine, Dental Surgery, Engineering, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Law, Management, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education, Architecture, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences and Liberal Arts and Sciences. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India. Students are drawn from all walks of life, every corner of India, and across all directions of the globe making Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences one of India's most ethnically diverse learning centres. Students stay here for more than three to six years depending on their learning objectives. The state-of-art Infrastructure facilities, Knowledge enriching Programmes, Promotion, Excellence in Academics, Research and Corporate Partnerships further reaffirm the University's leadership position in India and abroad. Image: Saveetha University

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...

Finn Wittrock cast in HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series

Actor Finn Wittrock has been tapped to feature in the lead role in the upcoming Green Lantern series set at HBO Max.The upcoming series is based on DC character Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, who is described as a hulking mass of masculinit...

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delayMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country...

Shrek 5: Is it a reboot or a Shrek sequel? Know in detail

The DreamWorks Animation movie Shrek 5 was announced back in 2016. Later, it was reported that the fifth and final installment of the franchise was under development. Fast forward four years and fans are still waiting for an official update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021