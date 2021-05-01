MI opt to bowl against CSK

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Saturday.

MI have made a couple of changes to their playing XI with James Neesham and Dhawala Kulkarani replacing Nathan Coulter Nile and Jayant Yadav.

CSK are unchanged.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)