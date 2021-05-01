CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20

The CBSE will announce the result for class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by June 20, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The board, earlier on Saturday, announced the policy for the tabulation of marks for the cancelled exams.

''The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of the rationale document will happen by May 10.

''For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct an online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25,'' Bhardwaj said. The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

